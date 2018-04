Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu holds a press conference on the closure of Boracay island at the DENR offices in Quezon City, Philippines, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippines' famous Boracay island was closed to the public for six months on Thursday for sanitation and development work at the tourist destination, which the country's president had called a "cesspool."

Beginning at midnight, authorities banned visitors entry to the island, located about 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Manila, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources reported.