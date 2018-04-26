Filipino Jessica Demafelis (C) grieves on the return of her sisters', Joanna Demafelis, remains at Manila's international airport, Philippines, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino household workers who were repatriated from Kuwait show their documents as they arrive at Manila's international airport, Philippines, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippine government on Thursday said it was confident of resolving a diplomatic crisis with Kuwait, a day after the Arab country gave the Philippine Ambassador a one-week deadline to leave the country.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that Philippine foreign secretary Alan Peter Cayetano had apologized to the Kuwaiti government for the help extended by ambassador Renato Villa to Filipino domestic workers to escape from the homes they were working in without coordinating with local authorities.