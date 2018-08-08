Philippine authorities have seized some 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of shabu worth 3.4 billion pesos ($64 million), making it one of the largest drug confiscations in the country's history, amid a violent and controversial anti-drug war unleashed by its president.
The drug methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, was found hidden in two magnetic scrap lifters inside a container at the Manila International Container Port in a joint operation of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).