An agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) makes an inventory of seized items in a makeshift lab, believed to be used for manufacturing illegal drugs, in Malabon City, Philippines, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino Bureau of Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena (L) inspects bags of Methamphetamine Hydrochloride also known as 'Shabu' hidden in a steel cylinder at a seaport in Manila, Philippines, 07 August 2018. EPA/STR

Filipino operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) inspect a steel cylinder containing Methamphetamine Hydrochloride also known as 'Shabu' at a seaport in Manila, Philippines, 07 August 2018. EPA/STR

Philippine authorities have seized some 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of shabu worth 3.4 billion pesos ($64 million), making it one of the largest drug confiscations in the country's history, amid a violent and controversial anti-drug war unleashed by its president.

The drug methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, was found hidden in two magnetic scrap lifters inside a container at the Manila International Container Port in a joint operation of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).