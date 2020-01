Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during change-of-command ceremonies for the new Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief-of-Staff at Camp Aguinaldo military headquarters in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines 04 January 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered his country’s security forces Monday to prepare the possible evacuation of some 7,600 compatriots in Iraq and Iran if the escalating tensions between the countries and the United States continue.

There are currently about 6,000 Philippine nationals in Iraq and about 1,600 in Iran, Defense Ministry spokesman Arsenio Andolong said in a statement. EFE-EPA