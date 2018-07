A view of the office facilities of online media website Rappler in Pasig City, east of Manila, Philippines on Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Maria Ressa (front, 4-L), Chief Executive Officer of online media website Rappler, joins a demonstration calling for press freedom in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines on Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Maria Ressa (C), Chief Executive Officer of online media website Rappler, arrives to join a demonstration calling for press freedom in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines on Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippine Court of Appeals on Friday rejected an appeal by news website Rappler, one of the most vocal critics of the president, challenging the withdrawal of its license, official media reported.

In January, the Securities and Exchange Commission had revoked the registration of the website for allegedly violating the constitutional norm that bans foreign persons or companies from having ownership and control in mass media.