A Filipino government soldier walks on a street as fighting between Islamist militants and government forces continues in Marawi City, Mindanao Island, southern Philippines, Jun. 02, 2017. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Philippine authorities said Tuesday they have deported an Egyptian citizen, who was arrested in Manila earlier this year over suspicions of being a commander of terror group Islamic State.

The immigration department said in a statement that Fehmi Lassoued, 33, was deported to Cairo on Oct. 6.