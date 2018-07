The Philippines president has dismissed the results of a survey which showed that his popularity was at 65 percent, the lowest in his two years in office, state media reported Wednesday.

In a survey conducted by the social research institution, Social Weather Stations (SWS), from Jun. 27 to 30 of 1,200 adults, 65 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with Duterte, 20 percent were dissatisfied and 15 percent were undecided.