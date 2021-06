Citizens listen to a counselor before gettiing inoculated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a sports complex in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 16 June 2021. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A citizen waits her turn to get inoculated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a sports complex in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 16 June 2021. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Citizens register to get inoculated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a sports complex in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 16 June 2021. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

The president of the Philippines threatened to arrest those refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine at a time when the country is battling one of its worst coronavirus outbreaks.

"If you don't want to get vaccinated, I'll have you arrested then I'll inject a vaccine into your buttocks," Rodrigo Duterte, known for his coarse manner and foul language, said on Monday night during a televised address.