Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo (L) meets with Senator Antonio Trillanes IV (R), a former military mutiny leader, at the Philippine Senate in Manila, Philippines on Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK CRISTINO

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte reviews the guard of honor with King Abdullah II of Jordan (not pictured) at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDRE PAIN

The president of the Philippines will deliver a special address to the nation amid his allegations of a conspiracy by the opposition to oust him, the presidential spokesperson said Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte's speech is scheduled to be held at 3pm on Tuesday, but no specific topic has been set, spokesperson Harry Roque said at a press conference.