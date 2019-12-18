Rescuers conduct rescue operation on a collapsed structure at a market in the quake-hit town of Padada, Davao Del Sur province, Philippines, 15 December 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/CERILO EBRANO

Rescuers walk next to a damaged market in the quake-hit town of Padada, Davao Del Sur province, Philippines, 16 December 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/CERILO EBRANO

Rescuers view a collapsed structure at a market in the quake-hit town of Padada, Davao Del Sur province, Philippines, 15 December 2019. EFE-EPA/CERILO EBRANO

At least nine people had died and one was missing Wednesday after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake over the weekend shook the southern Philippines.

Aftershocks today continued to rattle Mindanao island, including one of magnitude 5.3. EFE-EPA