Filipino Senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao files his certificate of candidacy (COC) to join the presidential race on 2022 at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Manila, Philippines, 01 October 2021. EFE-EPA/JAM STA ROSA / POOL

Supporters of Filipino Senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao cheer along a motorcade route as Pacquiao is on his way to file his certificate of candidacy for president, in Manila, Philippines, 01 October 2021. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino Senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao waves from inside a bus during a motorcade on his way to file his certificate of candidacy for president, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 01 October 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippines entered Friday a long electoral season beginning the candidate registration for the May 2022 elections, in which the successor to controversially popular President Rodrigo Duterte will be elected.

The first to present the documents to the Election Commission was Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who earlier in the week announced he was leaving the ring to focus on the presidential fight.