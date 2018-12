Protesters hold mock images of Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (L) and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during a protest against Martial Law outside a military camp that also houses the DND in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippines Congress on Wednesday approved the president's request of extending martial law in the troubled southern Mindanao region until the end of 2019.

In a joint session, members of the House of Representatives and the Senate supported Rodrigo Duterte's proposal with a wide majority, extending the emergency measure for the third time since it was enforced in May 2017 to fight extremism and armed groups in Mindanao.