A relative of a slain alleged drug dealer mourns at a dark alley following a police operation against illegal drugs in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino suspected drug dealer who was shot dead following a police operation against illegal drugs lies in a street in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The government of the Philippines on Friday informed the secretary-general of the United Nations of its intention to withdraw from the International Criminal Court.

Teodoro Locsin, the permanent representative of the Philippines to the UN, tweeted that he had submitted the letter to the Chef de Cabinet of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and shared a photo of the document.