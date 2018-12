Filipino residents go about daily life as an AirAsia plane lands at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

An airplane lands as a Filipino security officer stands guard along the landing path of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Travelers and airport porters are seen in front of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal One in Paranaque city, south of Manila, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippines government on Friday said public security was a priority after the United States Department of Homeland Security issued a travel advisory urging caution to travelers using Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Philippines’ presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the security of the public is one of the critical interests of the government in the face of terror threats.