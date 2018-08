Filipino residents are seen following a flood in Marikina City, east of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A woman carries her child inside an evacuation center following a flood in Marikina City, east of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino residents search for salvageable materials following a flood in Marikina City, east of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Heavy rains and floods have caused chaos in parts of the Philippines Sunday, with more rain due to come.

The southwest monsoon drenching the northern island of Luzon is expected to bring more rain to the capital Manila, according to the Philippine News Agency.