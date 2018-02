A skydiver carries the Philippine flag during the 22nd Hot Air Balloon Festival at the Clark Freeport Zone in Angeles City, Pampanga Province, Philippines, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Balloonist teams participate in the 22nd Hot Air Balloon Festival at the Clark Freeport Zone in Angeles City, Pampanga Province, Philippines, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A paraglider passes a hot air balloon during the 22nd Hot Air Balloon Festival at the Clark Freeport Zone in Angeles City, Pampanga Province, Philippines, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Members of the Aerosuperbatics Wing Walkers perform during the 22nd Hot Air Balloon Festival at the Clark Freeport Zone in Angeles City, Pampanga Province, Philippines, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine military personnel pose for photos near various hot air balloons during the 22nd Hot Air Balloon Festival at the Clark Freeport Zone in Angeles City, Pampanga Province, Philippines, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Hundreds of people in the Philippines drifted over to the first day of a festival Thursday celebrating balloons, aviation and a lot more than just hot air.

Around 1,000 people turned up at the Hot Air Balloon Festival in the Clark Freeport Zone of Angeles City, some 73 kilometers northwest of Manila in Pampanga Province.