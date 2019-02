A Filipino government soldier walks on a street as fighting between Islamist militants and government forces continues in Marawi City, Mindanao Island, southern Philippines, Jun. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, leader of the Abu Sayyaf militant group, is the new leader of the Islamic State terror organization in Southeast Asia, the Philippines interior secretary said on Thursday.

Sawadjaan - considered to be the mastermind behind the recent bombings on the island province of Sulu which killed at least 23 people - is thought to be hiding in the city of Patikul in the same province.