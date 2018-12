A man reaches out to touch the Balangiga Bells during a public viewing at the Philippine Air Force Aerospace Museum in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippines President Rodrgo Duterte gestures as he rings one of the Balangiga Bells during a handover ceremony in Balangiga, Eastern Samar province, Philippines, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino Catholics attend the traditional Misa de Gallo (Dawn Mass) in front of a church in Las Pinas City, south of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Christmas festivities kicked off in the Phillipines early on Sunday with the traditional nine-day-long Misa de Gallo or dawn mass, and amid ongoing celebrations over the return of three historical church bells from the United States earlier in the week.

Hundreds of Filipinos attended the dawn mass in front of a church in Las Pinas City, south of Manila, an efe-epa journalist reported.