The Philippines' largest media group ABS-CBN, which aired the country's most popular news and entertainment programs, has been forced to shut down after being the target President Rodrigo Duterte's criticism.
People light candles in symbolic solidarity outside ABS-CBN network headquarters in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May.05, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA
People hold placards in symbolic solidarity outside ABS-CBN network headquarters in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May05, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Philippines President President Rodrigo Duterte at the APEC Haus during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov.18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
An ABS-CBN crew vehicle enters network headquarters in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May05, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA
A view of ABS-CBN network headquarters in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May05, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA
