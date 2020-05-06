Philippines President President Rodrigo Duterte at the APEC Haus during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov.18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Philippines' largest media group ABS-CBN, which aired the country's most popular news and entertainment programs, has been forced to shut down after being the target President Rodrigo Duterte's criticism.