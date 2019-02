A Filipino mother with her baby wait inside a three wheeled cart during a nationwide response immunization program at a street in Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino girl Nicole Aguillo reacts after receiving a measles vaccine during a nationwide response immunization program at a street in Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino nurses administer a measles vaccine to a boy during a nationwide response immunization program at a street in Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino boy reacts after receiving a measles vaccine during a nationwide response immunization program at a street in Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Philippines authorities made passionate appeals for parents to vaccinate their children as the government launched a widespread immunization drive Wednesday to fight a deadly measles outbreak.

At least 70 deaths have occurred since the beginning of the year but the outbreak intensified last week and over 4,300 people were reported to have taken ill with symptoms of measles – a highly contagious disease transmitted through direct contact or air.