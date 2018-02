Filipino doctor Juliet Sio-Aguilar of the Philippine General Hospital speaks during a press conference at the Department of Health office in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

People hold banners in front of Sanofi Pasteur's office building during a protest in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

People hold banners in front of Sanofi Pasteur's office building during a protest in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippine authorities on Friday linked the death of at least 3 children to Dengvaxia, a vaccine against Dengue fever developed by the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur, and whose sale, distribution and marketing in the Philippines was suspended in late 2017.

Health Undersecretary Enrique Domingo said that the three cases were found to have a causal association with the administration of the vaccine.