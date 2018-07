A handout photo made available by the Malaysia Information Ministry shows Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (R) speaking with Philippine's President Rodrigo Duterte (L) at Putrajaya, Malaysia, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZARITH ZULKIFLI / MALAYSIAN INFORMATION MINISTRY / HANDOUT KHIRUL NIZAM / MALAYSIAN INFORMATION MINISTRY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Malaysia Information Ministry shows Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (R) shaking hands with Philippine's President Rodrigo Duterte (L) at Putrajaya, Malaysia, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZARITH ZULKIFLI / MALAYSIAN INFORMATION MINISTRY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The president of the Philippines met the newly-elected Malaysian prime minister on Monday to reinforce bilateral ties.

Rodrigo Duterte, who is on a two-day working visit to Malaysia, was received by Mahathir Mohammad at his office in Putrajaya, just south of the capital Kuala Lumpur, where the two discussed bilateral cooperation in various spheres, including defense and security, and regional and global issues of mutual interest.