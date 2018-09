Rescuers continue to work during rescue and retrieval operations for landslide victims from Typhoon Mangkhut in Ucab village, Itogon town, Benguet Province, Philippines, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippine authorities Wednesday raised the death toll to 81 and the number of missing to 70 following Typhoon Mangkhut's path through the north of the country, where rescue teams are continuing their search for dozens of people trapped in a mine buried by a landslide.

According to the latest data from the National Police, there are also 71 injured due to the strongest typhoon of the season that swept the north of the island of Luzon on Saturday.