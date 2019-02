Honor guards stand guard during a wreath laying ceremony to mark the 33rd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

An honor guard looks on during a wreath laying ceremony to mark the 33rd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Confetti falls down during a ceremony to mark the 33rd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippines on Monday commemorated the 33rd anniversary of the peaceful people-led revolution that led to the ouster of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, in an official ceremony marked by the absence of the president for the third consecutive year.

"Let us always remember how this historic revolution restored our power to collectively chart our future through the ballot," Rodrigo Duterte said in a statement on Monday.