A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows a damaged church inspected by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Jolo, Sulu province, southern Philippines, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALBERT ALCAIN / PPD/ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C) meeting relatives of explosion victims in Jolo, Sulu province, southern Philippines, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/KING RODRIGUEZ / PPD/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Two Indonesian suicide bombers, a man and a woman, had carried out the twin blasts in a cathedral on the Sulu province in southern Philippines, which killed 22 people, the Philippine interior secretary said on Friday.

In an official event in the central city of Leyte, Eduardo Ano said that the Abu Sayyaf group had trained the militants, researched the target, carried out reconnaissance and surveillance and transported the couple to the church.