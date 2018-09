Filipino residents riding on a makeshift raft manuever on a river ahead of an impending super typhoon in Bacoor city, south of Manila, Philippines, Sep 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A handout photo made available by NASA on Sep 12, 2018 shows a satellite image of Typhoon Mangkhut approaching Philippines, Sep 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Typhoon Mangkhut, ranked as the most powerful of the year, will enter the Philippines Wednesday as the country braces itself for the arrival of the storm expected to hit the northern island of Luzon.

A Category 5 typhoon, Mangkhut, named Ompong in the Philippines, is moving with winds blowing at 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour), with gusts of 245 kph, according to the Philippine meteorological service PAGASA.