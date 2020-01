Ash and steam spews into the air, a day after the eruption of Taal Volcano, in Agoncillo town in Batangas province, Philippines, 13 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino attempts to start his motorcycle that broke down due to ash deposits, a day after the eruption of Taal Volcano, in Agoncillo town in Batangas province, Philippines, 13 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Ash deposits surround homes, a day after the eruption of Taal Volcano, in Agoncillo town in Batangas province, Philippines, 13 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Ash spews into the air from the Taal Volcano in Tanuan, Batangas, Philippines, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippine authorities remained alert Tuesday for a possible eruption of Taal volcano, which continued spewing lava and plumes of smoke through the night and has already forced the evacuation of more than 30,000 people.

The volcano has been in constant eruption in the last 24 hours and generated 500-meter-high lava fountains and 2-kilometer smoke plumes, the Philippines' volcanology institute (Phivolcs) said in its latest newsletter. EFE-EPA