Local residents take refuge in an evacuation center following recent activity of the Mayon Volcano, in Camalig town, Albay Province, Philippines 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ZALRIAN SAYAT

The Philippines Monday raised the alert level to critical over the possibility of a hazardous eruption of the Mayon volcano, in the east of the country, after it spewed clouds of ashes over the weekend, leading to an evacuation of more than a thousand people.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) had issued the alert level 2 (growing concern) on Sunday before raising it to level 3, considering that a magmatic eruption was imminent.