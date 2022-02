A child (top R) waiting to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine participates in a magician's act in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines 07 February 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA/FILE

A mother holds on to her child receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines 07 February 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA/FILE

The Philippines began its quarantine-free travel scheme Thursday for vaccinated tourists from 157 countries, after almost two years of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country will begin receiving foreign tourists as long as they are vaccinated against the virus and present a negative PCR test carried out 48 hours before departure.