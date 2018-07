Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte speaks at the Armed Forces of the Philippines change of command ceremony at a military camp in Quezon City, northeast of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippine Department of Justice on Wednesday was investigating the deaths of two mayors who were shot dead this week, one of whom over alleged links to the illegal drugs trade.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct a thorough probe into the deaths of Antonio Halili, the mayor of Tanauan in Batanga province, and Ferdinand Bote, mayor of General Tinio town in Nueva Ecija province.