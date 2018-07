Australian nun Patricia Fox waves to supporters as she arrives at the Department of Justice (DOJ) office to file her petition for review of her case in Manila, Philippines, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippine authorities on Thursday ordered the deportation of a 71-year-old Australian nun for engaging in political activities against the government of Rodrigo Duterte, and barred her from re-entering the country.

The Philippine immigration authorities determined that Patricia Fox violated the conditions of her missionary visa by taking part in political activities, according to the expulsion order posted on the website of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines.