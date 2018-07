A Filipino aims with an assault rifle displayed for sale at a gun exhibition in Mandaluyong City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENIO LORETO

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde (2-R) looks on assault rifles displayed for sale at a gun exhibition in Mandaluyong City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENIO LORETO

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde holds an assault rifle displayed for sale at a gun exhibition in Mandaluyong City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENIO LORETO

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde (R) holds a sniper rifle scope displayed for sale at a gun exhibition in Mandaluyong City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENIO LORETO

The Philippines' Police Director General praised the 26th AFAD Defense & Sporting Arms Show in Mandaluyong City on Thursday for making strides in promoting gun ownership in the country, which has recently seen attacks on prominent community members.

Oscar Albayalde was speaking as guest of honor at the opening ceremony of the event organized by the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines (AFAD).