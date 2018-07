Newly appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde (C) swears-in during the change of command ceremony inside Camp Crame in Quezon city, east of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS MALASIG

The Philippines National Police has ordered units to upgrade security measures in response to the recent violence targeting mayors and local executives, state media reported on Monday.

PNP chief Oscar Albayalde told the state-owned Philippine News Agency that he had ordered police to step up security precautions in response to the spike in violence targeting local leaders.