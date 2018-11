Filipino sympathizers hold placards calling for justice for student Kian Loyd delos Santos who was killed during a police anti-drugs operation, at a wake in Caloocan city, north of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A picture of Filipino Kian Delos Santos is displayed at his grave site in the City of Caloocan, Philippines, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A file picture shows (L-R) Filipino policemen Jeremiah Pereda, Arnel Oares, and Jerwin Cruz, who conducted an anti-drug operation that resulted in the killing of a student, attend a Senate inquiry in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Two police officers (C, wearing yellow) convicted of murder are taken out of a trial court building by police in the City of Caloocan, Philippines, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Three Philippine police officers were found guilty on Thursday of murdering a teenager last year in the first convictions over tactics used in the president's war on drugs.

The Caloocan Regional Trial Court sentenced officers Arnel Oares, Jeremias Pereda and Jerwin Cruz to up to 40 years in prison without parole and ordered them to pay compensation of 345,000 pesos ($6,580) for the killing 17-year-old Kian delos Santos in an anti-drugs operation outside Manila in August 2017.