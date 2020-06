A Filipino teacher checks a picture of a student shown on a tablet that is attached to robot during a graduation ceremony at a school in Taguig City, Philippines, 22 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippines government is to indefinitely suspend face-to-face school classes until there is a COVID-19 vaccine, to be replaced by online distance education, which could leave out millions of children who do not have access to the internet or a computer.