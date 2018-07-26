The President of the Philippines on Thursday signed a law which grants more autonomy to a southern Muslim-majority region of the country, called Bangsamoro in the legislation, in what is seen as a key step towards establishing peace in the area.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Bangsamoro Organic Law, which was approved by both houses of the Congress this week, as a step to resolve a decade-long Muslim separatist conflict in the Mindanao island as per an agreement with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.