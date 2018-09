Honor guards prepare for the departure of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte at the Manila International Airport in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines Sep 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The President of the Philippines was set on Sunday to become the first leader of his country to participate in an official visit to Israel, where he is expected to hold discussions on the topics of petroleum exploration and defense.

Rodrigo Duterte, a divisive figure in global politics, is scheduled to arrive at Ben Gurion international airport just outside Tel Aviv Sunday evening before attending a meeting with members of the Philippine diaspora working in Israel.