Filipino relatives of victims of drug-related killings hold pictures as they attend a mass in support of an on-going complaint the under International Criminal Court (ICC) inside a church in Quezon city, east of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino police investigator conducts investigation of an alleged victim of an ongoing national anti-drug campaign after being gunned down by unidentified men at a street in Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A United Nations request to send a team of rapporteurs to the Philippines to investigate deaths related to the government's war on drugs is an "outrageous interference", presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Saturday.

In a statement, Panelo defended President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown on illegal drugs, which the UN says has led to over 27,000 deaths since the campaign began in Jun. 2016.