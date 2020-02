People walk trough the airport terminal with protection mask against the coronavirus at the airport in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, 01 February 2020. EPA-EFE/Alex Plavevski

Children wear an improvised face protection made from water bottles in order to protect against the coronavirus at the airport arrival terminal in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, 01 February 2020. EPA-EFE/Alex Plavevski

A woman (C, left) and a child (C, right) are denied entry to the San Lazaro Hospital, where the first coronavirus death outside China was confirmed, in Manila, Philippines, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Security personnel stand guard at an entry to the San Lazaro Hospital, where the first coronavirus death outside China was confirmed, in Manila, Philippines, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

An emergency responder of the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QCDRRMO) wears protective gear during a demonstration on responding to cases of infectious diseases, at the QCDRRMO office in Quezon City, Philippines 31 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The first death from the new coronavirus outside of China has been recorded in the Philippines, authorities said Sunday.

A 44-year-old male Chinese national died on Saturday at San Lazaro Hospital in Manila, the Philippines' Department of Health confirmed in a statement on Sunday. EFE-EPA