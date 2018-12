Fighters of the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) hold their guns during a formation in the Sierra Madre mountains of Luzon region, Philippines, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A fighter of the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) in the Sierra Madre mountains of Luzon region, Philippines, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippines on Thursday ruled out a traditional Christmas ceasefire with rebels of the left-wing New People's Army after the insurgents kidnapped two soldiers and 12 members of a paramilitary force, officials said.

The Philippines army personnel were abducted by the NPA on Wednesday at dawn in Agusan del Sur on the southern Mindanao island.