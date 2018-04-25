Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte reviews honor guards during the Armed Forces of the Philippines change of command ceremony at a military camp in Quezon City, northeast of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte speaks at the Armed Forces of the Philippines change of command ceremony at a military camp in Quezon City, northeast of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Australian nun Patricia Fox (C) gestures as she speaks to media after being released from custody at the Bureau of Immigration in Manila, Philippines, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BASILIO H. SEPE

The Philippines on Wednesday revoked the visa of a 71-year-old Australian nun who has been ordered to leave the country within 30 days after the Filipino president accused her of unlawfully criticizing his government.

Sister Patricia Fox, a nun belonging to Sisters of Our Lady of Sion and a missionary in the Philippines for the past 27 years, was arrested on Apr. 15 for allegedly participating in protest rallies against the government and released a day later, a case that triggered strong controversy.