The Philippines on Wednesday revoked the visa of a 71-year-old Australian nun who has been ordered to leave the country within 30 days after the Filipino president accused her of unlawfully criticizing his government.
Sister Patricia Fox, a nun belonging to Sisters of Our Lady of Sion and a missionary in the Philippines for the past 27 years, was arrested on Apr. 15 for allegedly participating in protest rallies against the government and released a day later, a case that triggered strong controversy.