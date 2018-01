Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a ceremonial destruction of weapons confiscated from pro-Islamic State group siege in Marawi, inside a military camp in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippines' government on Monday revoked the license of online news portal Rappler, an outlet known for its criticism of the president's administration.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Rappler violated a constitutional ruling that prohibits foreign individuals or entities from holding ownership and control in the mass media.