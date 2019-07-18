Some 421,724 addicts have been rehabilitated by the Philippine government during its three years of war on drugs, an official said on Thursday, after a United Nations rights body voted to set up a probe into alleged war crimes committed during the violent anti-narcotics campaign.
Defending the anti-drug drive that began immediately after President Rodrigo Duterte took office in June 2016, Undersecretary of the Presidential Human Rights Committee Severo Catura criticized the media and human rights groups for focusing only on the deaths in the campaign.