Data on arrested high value targets related to illegal drugs are displayed on a screen as government resource persons hold a press conference in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines Jul.18, 2019. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Data on surrender, recovery and reformation programs related to illegal drugs are displayed on a screen during a government press conference in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines Jul.18, 2019. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Some 421,724 addicts have been rehabilitated by the Philippine government during its three years of war on drugs, an official said on Thursday, after a United Nations rights body voted to set up a probe into alleged war crimes committed during the violent anti-narcotics campaign.

Defending the anti-drug drive that began immediately after President Rodrigo Duterte took office in June 2016, Undersecretary of the Presidential Human Rights Committee Severo Catura criticized the media and human rights groups for focusing only on the deaths in the campaign.