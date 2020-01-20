The motorcycle taxis used by thousands of commuters seeking to avoid the chronic traffic jams plaguing the Philippines' densely-populated cities are set to be deemed illegal starting next week, a transport official said Monday.
Antonio Gardiola Jr, a member of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, told reporters before a hearing of the Senate public services committee that the moto-taxis operating under three popular ride-sharing apps would no longer be authorized following a pilot test that turned out inconclusive. EFE-EPA