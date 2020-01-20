Members of the Riders of the Philippines (ROTP) advocacy group stage a protest motorcade to demonstrate against a ban on using motorbikes in ride-sharing platforms in Quezon City (Metro Manila), the Philippines, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The motorcycle taxis used by thousands of commuters seeking to avoid the chronic traffic jams plaguing the Philippines' densely-populated cities are set to be deemed illegal starting next week, a transport official said Monday.

Antonio Gardiola Jr, a member of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, told reporters before a hearing of the Senate public services committee that the moto-taxis operating under three popular ride-sharing apps would no longer be authorized following a pilot test that turned out inconclusive. EFE-EPA