Filipinos queue outside a lotto outlet in Paranaque city, south of Manila, Philippines on Nov. 17, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippine National Police has closed down 21,173 lottery stores in the country after the president imposed a ban on gambling due to alleged corruption within the state regulatory office.

PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde on Sunday night made an appeal to gambling venues operated by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to voluntarily suspend activities should authorities fail to arrive with the closure order.