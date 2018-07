Filipino students march towards the US Embassy during a protest in Manila, Philippines, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino students tear down a mock US flag during a protest in front of the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino students burn an effigy of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte during a protest in front of the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Students in the Philippines burned an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte in a demonstration outside the United States embassy in Manila on Wednesday over the continuing presence of US forces in the country.

Watched by around 30 police on Wednesday morning, about a dozen members of the League of Filipino Students (LFS) marched outside the compound, chanting "US imperialists, number one terrorists" and "US troops out now," according to an epa-efe reporter.