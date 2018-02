Philippine Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea (R) gives a briefing during a meeting at the plenary hall of the House of Representatives in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines May 31, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

United States Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim (L) and Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (R) hold a press conference at a military camp in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Sep. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C) reviews a honor guard at the Bureau of Customs in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippines summoned the ambassador of the United States in Manila on Friday to discuss a report by the Central Intelligence Agency suggesting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was a threat to democracy.

Sung Kim met Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.