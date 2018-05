Filipino soldiers salute in the rain during President Rodrigo Duterte's visit in the war-torn city of Marawi, southern Philippines on Oct. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LINUS ESCANDOR II

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C) gestures with Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Chairman Al-Haj Murad Ebrahim (L), MILF Vice-Chairman Ghadzali Jaafar (R) and other officials at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines on Jul. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippine House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the Bangsamoro Basic Law, which would provide increased autonomy to the Muslim-majority southern region of the country.

The lower house introduced a number of amendments before approving the bill that would allow the establishment of the Bangsamoro region, replacing the current Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, official news website PNA reported.