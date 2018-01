An airplane flies next to the moon in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 7, 2018, before the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) will implement the 'No Fly Zone' in areas covered by the Black Nazarene procession on Jan. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A devotee touches the feet of the statue of the Black Nazarene a day before the feast of the Black Nazarene in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Devotees camp on the open grounds of Luneta park a day before the feast of the Black Nazarene in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Devotees line up to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene a day before the feast of the Black Nazarene in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippines is set to deploy 7,500 police and military personnel for the Black Nazarene procession, a high security-risk event due to more than 1 million devotees gathering in the historical center of Manila, authorities said Monday.

According to the military, on Tuesday 1,000 troops will join 5,000 police officers of the capital and another 1,500 called from other cities to maintain security around the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in the capital's Quiapo district.