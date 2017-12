Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during a press conference after the closing ceremonies of the 31st ASEAN Summit and related summits in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LINUS ESCANDOR II

The government of the Philippines said Thursday that it will abolish the state agency responsible for aerospace development for not having manufactured a single useful aircraft in its almost 45 years of operation.

"They are supposed to design a plane. It's been 45 years already and they have not designed a plane yet," Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said after announcing the decision to abolish the Philippine Aerospace Development Corp (PADC).